Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Decreased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 615,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,879 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial comprises 1.2% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $57,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRU stock opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $106.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.