Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Trading Up 10.7%

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) shares were up 10.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.65, approximately 934,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,929,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PULM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.29.
About Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
