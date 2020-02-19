Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Trading Up 10.7%

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) shares were up 10.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.65, approximately 934,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,929,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PULM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 70,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

