Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Trading Down 10%

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd (CVE:PE)’s stock price traded down 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 335,106 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 238,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $9.58 million and a PE ratio of -11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile (CVE:PE)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company's primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project with 1,085 lithium placer claims covering approximately 10,600 hectares (ha) located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.