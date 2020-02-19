Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 2nd

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of PPT stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

