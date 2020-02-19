PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PVH from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.40.

Shares of PVH opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. PVH has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $90.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 10.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

