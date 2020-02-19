Pzena Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,663,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,189,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 40.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,205,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,003. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.76 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

