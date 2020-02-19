Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 17,925 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises 1.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $375,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.69.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.79. 1,487,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,731. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $126.37 and a one year high of $173.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.34 and a 200 day moving average of $152.77.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $32,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $2,560,044.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,647 shares of company stock worth $2,803,661. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

