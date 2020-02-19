Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 664,773 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,274,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,773 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $162,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,666 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,213,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 544.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,169,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after acquiring an additional 987,781 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,673,000 after acquiring an additional 855,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $16,751,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

