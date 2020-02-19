Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 641,780 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,701 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 641,780 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $87,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 67,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 184,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. 30.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100 in the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

Walmart stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.68. 7,184,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,089,929. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.71. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

