Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 946,663 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,803,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 946,663 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $254,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,819,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,052,135. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $49.89 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $177.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

