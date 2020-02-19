Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc Issued By Cormark (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVE. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Cenovus Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.94.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$11.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.29 and a 1-year high of C$14.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.08 per share, with a total value of C$261,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 222,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,903,760.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.