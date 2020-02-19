Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Issued By SunTrust Banks

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First American Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

NYSE:FAF opened at $65.78 on Monday. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.85.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,166,000 after purchasing an additional 904,259 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,172,000 after acquiring an additional 651,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,491,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,987,000 after acquiring an additional 74,775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,483,000 after acquiring an additional 99,959 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,106,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,505,000 after acquiring an additional 171,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

