Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for AllianceBernstein Holding LP Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $987.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

AB has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $35.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.92. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 13,209 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $460,465.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 510,872 shares in the company, valued at $17,808,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

