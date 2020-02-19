Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Cut by William Blair

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.96 EPS.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.31.

Shares of LH opened at $190.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $196.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 27.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 11.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 637 shares of company stock worth $118,502. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.