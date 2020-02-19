Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QTWO. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Q2 alerts:

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,999 shares in the company, valued at $27,335,795.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kim Rutledge sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $451,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,838.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,980 shares of company stock worth $8,197,653. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Q2 by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103,662 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Q2 by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,158,000 after acquiring an additional 425,045 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Q2 by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44,346 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in Q2 by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,063,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,232,000 after acquiring an additional 487,512 shares during the period.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.64. Q2 has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $93.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.