Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Boosted by Analyst

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

NCBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $72.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average of $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $675.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.87. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

