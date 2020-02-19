Qredit Hits 1-Day Volume of $947.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $350,824.00 and $947.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qredit alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000189 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000161 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.