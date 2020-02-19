QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.84 EPS

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.84), Yahoo Finance reports. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. QTS Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. QTS Realty Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.69-2.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.69-2.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:QTS traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $41.11 and a twelve month high of $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 443.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63.

QTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 49,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $2,519,679.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $267,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

