QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $250,199.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $926,347.00 and approximately $250,199.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.70 or 0.02996876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00235592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00046805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00149067 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002736 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

