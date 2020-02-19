QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Shares of QCOM opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.