Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Sets New 52-Week High at $113.46

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.46 and last traded at $113.46, with a volume of 142283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.59.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average is $105.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

