Radian Group Inc (RDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0025.

Radian Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.3%.

NYSE:RDN opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. Radian Group has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point set a $33.50 price objective on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

