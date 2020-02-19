Radium (RADS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $992.00

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Radium coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00006394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Radium has traded up 4% against the dollar. Radium has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $992.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00025884 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000519 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,954,811 coins and its circulating supply is 3,942,040 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

