Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.61.

Rapid7 stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.51.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,910,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,580 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Rapid7 by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 589,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after acquiring an additional 157,141 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

