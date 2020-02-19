Raymond James Analysts Give Emera (TSE:EMA) a C$61.00 Price Target

Emera (TSE:EMA) has been assigned a C$61.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Emera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.82.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$60.26. 434,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$46.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.94.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.