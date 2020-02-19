Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings of $2.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.04. Raytheon posted earnings of $2.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon will report full year earnings of $12.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $13.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $14.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Raytheon.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra upped their price objective on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.57.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTN. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,898,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTN stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,371. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $169.64 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.37 and its 200 day moving average is $208.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

