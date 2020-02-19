Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nutrien (NTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nutrien (NYSE: NTR):

2/18/2020 – Nutrien had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $61.00.

2/10/2020 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/10/2020 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

1/15/2020 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at Bernstein Bank to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

1/15/2020 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

1/8/2020 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nutrien Ltd. produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products. The company’s products primarily include standard and granular potash; diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid and ammonia, urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate and nitrogen solutions, as well as purified acids and phosphate feed products. Nutrien Ltd., formerly known as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. “

1/4/2020 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nutrien Ltd. produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products. The company’s products primarily include standard and granular potash; diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid and ammonia, urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate and nitrogen solutions, as well as purified acids and phosphate feed products. Nutrien Ltd., formerly known as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. “

NTR stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $41.29. 2,469,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,090. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Nutrien by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,156,000 after acquiring an additional 115,330 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Nutrien by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 501,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Nutrien by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,336,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,049,000 after acquiring an additional 673,339 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Nutrien by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 78,838 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

