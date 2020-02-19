Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chegg (CHGG)

Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/11/2020 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

2/11/2020 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Chegg had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Chegg had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Chegg was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

1/13/2020 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

1/10/2020 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Chegg was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2020 – Chegg was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

1/3/2020 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of CHGG opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. Chegg Inc has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.96, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 107,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $4,021,714.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 9,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $348,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 656,197 shares of company stock valued at $26,240,908 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 3,216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after buying an additional 456,342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Chegg by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chegg by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,975 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Chegg by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

