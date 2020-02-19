Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/7/2020 – Corporate Office Properties Trust is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Corporate Office Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

2/4/2020 – Corporate Office Properties Trust is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Corporate Office Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

OFC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.65. 18,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,749. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.42. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,083 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $30,248.19. Insiders have purchased 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 449.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

