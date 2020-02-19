ReddCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $93,684.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, C-Patex and LiteBit.eu. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $29.02 million and $93,684.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.67 or 0.01127523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044777 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00019012 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00207243 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008244 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00066082 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004944 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, C-Patex, BiteBTC, Bisq, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Crex24, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.