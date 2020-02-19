Regis Resources Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:RRL)

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Regis Resources stock opened at A$4.38 ($3.11) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$4.40 and its 200 day moving average is A$4.82. Regis Resources has a twelve month low of A$4.01 ($2.84) and a twelve month high of A$6.72 ($4.77).

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold projects in Australia. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated to the west of Sydney in Central West New South Wales.

