Relx PLC (LON:REL) Insider Erik Engstrom Sells 32,368 Shares

Relx PLC (LON:REL) insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total transaction of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).
REL stock traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,099 ($27.61). The company had a trading volume of 2,149,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.22. Relx PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a one year high of GBX 2,100 ($27.62). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,001.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,909.60.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.
