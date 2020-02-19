Relx PLC (LON:REL) Insider Erik Engstrom Sells 32,368 Shares

Relx PLC (LON:REL) insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total transaction of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

REL stock traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,099 ($27.61). The company had a trading volume of 2,149,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.22. Relx PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a one year high of GBX 2,100 ($27.62). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,001.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,909.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REL shares. Citigroup upgraded Relx to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,065 ($27.16) to GBX 2,225 ($29.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,378 ($31.28) to GBX 2,408 ($31.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,043 ($26.87).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

