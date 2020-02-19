Ren Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ren token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Tidex, OKEx and UEX. Ren has a market cap of $52.60 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ren Token Profile

REN is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 849,903,651 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, UEX, Huobi Global, Binance, OKEx, Tidex, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

