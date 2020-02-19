Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cabot (CBT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cabot (NYSE: CBT):

2/18/2020 – Cabot was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2020 – Cabot was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

2/6/2020 – Cabot was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/5/2020 – Cabot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Cabot was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:CBT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,582. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. Cabot Corp has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Get Cabot Corp alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,504,000 after purchasing an additional 534,213 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,502,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,805,000 after acquiring an additional 193,103 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,176,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Cabot by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 833,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.