Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cabot (CBT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cabot (NYSE: CBT):
- 2/18/2020 – Cabot was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/7/2020 – Cabot was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.
- 2/6/2020 – Cabot was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/5/2020 – Cabot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/3/2020 – Cabot was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
NYSE:CBT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,582. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. Cabot Corp has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,504,000 after purchasing an additional 534,213 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,502,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,805,000 after acquiring an additional 193,103 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,176,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Cabot by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 833,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.
