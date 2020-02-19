Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.78, approximately 901,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 504,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

RESN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.

In other Resonant news, major shareholder Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 33,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $70,442.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,119.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,293 shares of company stock valued at $616,268. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Resonant by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 282,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Resonant by 441.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 288,991 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Resonant by 142.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 294,717 shares during the period. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

