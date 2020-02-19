Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.09-1.13 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.09-1.13 EPS.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Several research firms have commented on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

