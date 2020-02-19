Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. Retail Properties of America also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.04-1.08 EPS.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.62. 2,526,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,508. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.14 and a beta of 0.58. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.