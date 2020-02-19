Revain (R) Price Hits $0.0376 on Major Exchanges

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Revain token can currently be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, BitFlip and HitBTC. In the last week, Revain has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Revain

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Kucoin, BitFlip, BitForex, Kuna, Mercatox, YoBit, C-CEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

