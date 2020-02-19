Rewalk Robotics (RWLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Rewalk Robotics to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Rewalk Robotics stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. 19,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,442. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rewalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a market cap of $6.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RWLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rewalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rewalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

