Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.41% of Agree Realty worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of ADC stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $76.40. 40,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,713. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.01. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.69 per share, with a total value of $36,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,411.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

