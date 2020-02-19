Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,668 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Insulet were worth $11,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Insulet by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

PODD traded up $4.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.60. 11,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.01. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $80.43 and a 12-month high of $214.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 840.11 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $158.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Cfra initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.06.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

