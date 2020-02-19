Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.16 Million Stock Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Boston Beer were worth $11,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,039,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.68.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $3,677,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total transaction of $63,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,436 shares of company stock worth $27,215,853. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SAM traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $427.52. 8,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,943. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $258.34 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.40 and a 200-day moving average of $383.91.

Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

