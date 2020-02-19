Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) has been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a coverage optimism score of -1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($58.54) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,460 ($58.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,340.05 ($57.09).

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,193 ($55.16) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of GBX 3,900.50 ($51.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,373.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,250.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, for a total transaction of £373.28 ($491.03).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

