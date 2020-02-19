Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Stake Lowered by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900,729 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 37,054 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $112,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 552.6% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 694,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after buying an additional 588,276 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,894,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $567,498,000 after buying an additional 327,457 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 22.0% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,685,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,774,000 after buying an additional 304,350 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after buying an additional 85,065 shares during the period. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. HSBC downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,070.06.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $64.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

