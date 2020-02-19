Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $782,645,000 after acquiring an additional 165,595 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEIC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,563. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $69.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

SEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,977,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $5,575,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,383. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

