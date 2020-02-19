Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,572 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 770,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,938,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 21.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.83. 4,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,492. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.20. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fabrinet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $143,731.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,929,650 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.