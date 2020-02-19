Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,605 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,302 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 494,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 386.9% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 59,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 47,545 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 51,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 45,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,719. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.62. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

