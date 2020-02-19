Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,415 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 48,742 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,581,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,815 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 167,462 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,102 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,511 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after buying an additional 89,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,813 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 301,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

TRIP traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 644,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $57.51.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

