Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

UI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Ubiquiti stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.71 and a 200-day moving average of $151.37. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $107.22 and a one year high of $199.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.94 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 592.27% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.