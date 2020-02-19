Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 36,931 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,931 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 8.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Getty Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

GTY traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $35.03.

